Mostly clear skies this morning with more clouds for the afternoon

Cloudy afternoon for Tuesday
November 1, 2022

Starting off clear and cooler for the first day of November. Average temperatures for this time of year are lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs right around 70. We will be slightly above that for this work week. We will see high pressure dominate our weather forecast over the next several days.

We will see mild temperatures as the rule as the air with this latest high pressure is a mix of some Canadian and Pacific air. Morning lows in the low 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. We will see some cloud cover at times as little bits and pieces of low pressure will try to undermine the high pressure. We stay mostly dry for the work week.

We will see some chances with showers and thunderstorms return into our weather forecast for this upcoming weekend. We will see that change due to some stronger low pressure moving back into our area by that time period.

