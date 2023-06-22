Most of us dry today, but isolated showers possible

Showers will continue to move across the area this afternoon as the low pressure system remains slightly to our east in Alabama. The bulk of the rainfall will be towards the Atlantic Coast, but we are going to get the remnants of those showers as it rotates around the system. This will cause rain chances to be isolated to scattered. Temperatures overnight will be the coolest they'll be over the next 7 days dropping into the mid 60s.
Drier weather enters our area Friday as the low pressure system begins to move up the Atlantic Coast. As a result, high pressure will move in behind it and give us dry conditions heading into the weekend. High temperatures will also be on the rise into the upper 80s with a few of us reaching into the low 90s.
Those dry conditions continue into the start of the weekend along with a steady rise in both the high and low temperatures. High temperatures will reach into the low 90s and overnight lows will only drop into the low to mid 70s. The temperatures aren't the only thing increasing. The heat index values will get around the 100 degree category by the weekend and will continue into next week for many of us.
Rain chances return Sunday evening with the possibility of isolated showers possible a few days next week.