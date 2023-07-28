More very hot temperatures and very high humidity in store for our Saturday

All portions of our area are under heat advisories and more heat advisories will be in store for portions (if not all) of our area over the next several days.
Another, so very hot and humid day was found across our area on our Friday. We saw most of the area top off in the middle 90s to around 100 degrees with the air temperature. We saw most of the area see the heat index well into the 90s to around 110 degrees. All of this weather has been due to some high pressure domination. Hence, the lack of any real good rain areas found in our area.
We have seen some isolated showers at times, however most areas have missed out on the activity. These isolated areas of some showers and thunderstorms have been due to some bits and pieces of low pressure, along with the heating of the day. This will most likely continue to be our weather story for our area over the next several days. We do have a slightly better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on our Sunday. This will be due to a weak cold front in our area. We may even see a few isolated hefty thunderstorms at times.
We will see most of our daytime high temperatures reach well into the 90s to around 100 degrees. We will see the heat index reach into the 100 to 115 degree category. This will lead our area to some heat advisories and even some excessive heat warnings down the line. We will see most of our overnight low temperatures stay in the 70s, even some towns dropping off to around 80 degrees.