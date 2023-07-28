 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
108. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

More very hot temperatures and very high humidity in store for our Saturday

  • 0
So very muggy conditions for our overnight

Maybe a stronger thunderstorm on our Sunday, due to a weak cold front

All portions of our area are under heat advisories and more heat advisories will be in store for portions (if not all) of our area over the next several days.

Another, so very hot and humid day was found across our area on our Friday. We saw most of the area top off in the middle 90s to around 100 degrees with the air temperature. We saw most of the area see the heat index well into the 90s to around 110 degrees. All of this weather has been due to some high pressure domination. Hence, the lack of any real good rain areas found in our area.

We have seen some isolated showers at times, however most areas have missed out on the activity. These isolated areas of some showers and thunderstorms have been due to some bits and pieces of low pressure, along with the heating of the day. This will most likely continue to be our weather story for our area over the next several days. We do have a slightly better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on our Sunday. This will be due to a weak cold front in our area. We may even see a few isolated hefty thunderstorms at times.

We will see most of our daytime high temperatures reach well into the 90s to around 100 degrees. We will see the heat index reach into the 100 to 115 degree category. This will lead our area to some heat advisories and even some excessive heat warnings down the line. We will see most of our overnight low temperatures stay in the 70s, even some towns dropping off to around 80 degrees.

Watch live, download weather app, storm shelters, WeatherCall and more

Recommended for you