More unseasonably warm temperatures in store for our Thursday

Some severe weather watches and warnings were in effect for portions of our area today. Oh, today has been an interesting day across our area. We have seen some heavy rainfall and some heavy thunderstorms. Some folks have seen some flooding due to the heavy rainfall from some of the thunderstorms at times. We have seen some pockets of sunshine filled skies and the potential for some stronger thunderstorms. We have seen temperatures in the upper 50s to middle 60s for the extreme northern sections of our area to some temperatures into the 80s over southern sections of our area.
All of this has been due to some bits and pieces of low pressure moving through our area. We have also seen a cold front become stationary, just to the north of our area. We will continue to see the potential for some showers and thunderstorms as we go into the evening and overnight hours.
Most of the activity will taper off gradually as do go through the evening and overnight hours. We will continue to see some bits and pieces of low pressure over the next few days continue to give our area some chances for some more of the scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms at times.
We will see a much stronger cold front move into our area on Saturday. This will bring some more of the good chances for some showers and thunderstorms into our area. We will see some more chances for some severe weather at times with this frontal passage on Saturday. Once again, just like today we will see the potential for some severe thunderstorms at times. Once again, we will see the severe weather in all modes across our area.
Most of the activity will clear out of our area as we go into Saturday night and into our Sunday morning. We will see Canadian high pressure move into our area. We will see some of the coldest temperatures of the season move back into our area.
