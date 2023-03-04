More Sunshine Expected for the End of the Weekend

High pressure moves to our east for Sunday but still keeps us dry for the end of the weekend. Clear and calm conditions stick around overnight with lows dipping into the low 40s. By midday, Sunday temperatures will make it to the upper 60s peaking in the low to maybe mid-70s. This place is Sunday about 10° above what we typically expect for this time of year with a few passing clouds for the afternoon.
Monday starts off around 50° with high temperatures approaching the 80° point by afternoon. I think most of us will probably be in the upper 70s for highs, but if we can see a little bit more sunshine that will help things out. There is a 20% rain chance for Monday but confidence is low that any of us actually see any rainfall. Honestly, it wouldn’t be shocking if it all stayed in central Mississippi but if a few showers make it up to the Golden Triangle, that remains possible. Overall, a warmer and mostly dry day to start off our work week.
Tuesday starts warmer, in the upper 50s, with high temperatures reaching the lower to mid-70s. I’m again keeping our rain coverage somewhat limited at 20%, but projections are a little split on this. A few have higher amounts. Expect some changes to Tuesday’s forecast as confidence increases. A cold front pushing through the area on Tuesday is what is driving those rain chances. Even if we do not see much rain, temps will be noticeably cooler for all of us midweek.
Temperatures drop by next Wednesday with highs expected to only be in the low 60s. This is where our forecast projections start to diverge. The timing of a light week storm system is key to the timing of heavy rainfall, and eventually thunderstorms. I might be over, playing my hand, To say, thunderstorms at this point here, But I’m leaning toward the European forecast projection, which times out a fairly potent storm system late next week.
How strong will storms be? It’s a little too early to nail down, but considering how active the pattern has been in 2023, I’d expect some heavier storms somewhere in the region late this week.