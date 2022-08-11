More showers and storms as we head into Thursday afternoon

We will see some more organized storms into the afternoon. It will be hit or miss like the past few days so some may still miss out on the rainfall. A cold front will gradually push through our area tonight and into Friday morning.
This will bring to our area some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms once again. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times. The main culprit of the heavy thunderstorms will be strong and gusty winds. Most of the rain tapers off and moves south of us for Friday.
We will see a drier and more pleasant weekend in store for our area after the cold front pushes to the south of our area. Drier as in rain free and less humid, so if you have any outdoor plans for Saturday or Sunday it is going to be a nice day. Temperatures will be slightly warmer into next workweek, middle 90s. Rain chances return for some next work week as well.
