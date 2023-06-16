More Severe Weather Chances this Weekend

We are still quiet heading into the afternoon, but that does not look to last too much longer. Showers and thunderstorms will start to move into our area late this afternoon and throughout the evening and remain isolated in nature. There is the possibility of severe development as we are under a level 2/5 risk. The main threats with this system will be large hail and strong wind along with heavy rainfall. Temperatures will also be back in the upper 80s this afternoon which is right around average for this time of year.
Some strong storms will continue into Saturday morning, but will clear out by mid morning for most. Most of Saturday will be the typical summer forecast. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, low 90s with isolated showers possible in the afternoon maintaining humid air.
Sunday brings yet another possibility of severe weather to our area. Currently we are at a level 2/5 risk with the main threats being strong wind, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Timing right now looks more toward the afternoon, but with us being a few days out, we are continuing to monitor this system and adjust as necessary. Upper 80s will also be our high temperature for Sunday and prepare for muggy air.
Heading into next week, severe threats are not expected as of now. High temperatures will sit in the upper 80s, low 90s with isolated showers possible each day. Paired with that, we can also expect muggy air lasting throughout. This is the typical forecast we see this time of year.