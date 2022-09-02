More scattered showers and thunderstorms for the weekend

We did see our moisture increase just a little bit across our area today. Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms were the rule today across our area. Otherwise, we saw variably cloudy skies as the rule across the area. Most of our high temperatures were in the seasonable category of the upper 80s to middle 90s. All of this today was due to a few bits and pieces of low pressure moving through our area, along with the heating of the day.
We will continue to see some more bits and pieces of low pressure in our area over the next several days. We will see some more showers and thunderstorms continue to be the rule across our area. Most of the activity will be on the scattered side over the next several days due to this atmosphere that we will have over the next several days. I would not be surprised to see a few of the areas of rainfall a bit on the heavy side at times over the next several days. A few of the thunderstorms could also be on the heavy and hefty side at times over the next several days. The main culprit with these hefty thunderstorms will be in the form of some strong and gusty wind.
Temperatures will vary across the area for high temperatures due to the variety of cloud cover and conditions. We will see most of the high temperatures vary anywhere from the 80s and into the 90s. While, most of the overnight low temperatures will remain on the seasonable side with most of the lows down into the upper 60s to middle 70s.
