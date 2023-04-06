 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba,
Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss,
Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and
Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Chester, Decatur,
Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.

* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Two to three inches of rain with locally higher amounts are
possible tonight through early Thursday afternoon along a
front that will become stationary across portions of West
Tennessee and North Mississippi.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

More rain and thunderstorms through the end of the week

April 6, 2023

Flood watch is in effect for portions of our area until this afternoon. Some places over the next few days could get an additional 3-4 inches of rain.

Early this morning you need the rain gear and extra time we are seeing very soggy weather today. Rain and thunderstorms are scattered to patchy fashion today and over the next few days. This will be due to a stalled front moving through our area over the next few days. We will see some of the thunderstorms and rainfall on the heavy side at times, but we do not see any severe weather with these storms.

We will see temperatures cool off for both daytime highs and for the overnight lows as we go through the next few days. We are starting to dry out for weekend and starting to warm back up into the weekend and next week. Morning time temperatures in the 50s for the next several days. Afternoons Friday and Saturday in the middle to upper 60s. Next week we will be back in the 70s and 80s.

