More rain and some scattered thunderstorms will be in store for our Friday

Little bit of low pressure has moved into our area on our Thursday. This has given our area some variably cloudy to cloudy skies as the rule. We have seen some scattered showers as the rule as well. We saw most of the high temperatures well into the 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon. Well above the normal of lower to middle 50s for this time of the year.
We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure, along with some fronts at times visit our area from now and well into next week. This will give our area some good chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times. We will see some patches of rainfall that could be on the heavy side at times. We could see some isolated to scattered thunderstorms that could be on the hefty side at times. Right now, the best bet for severe thunderstorms looks to be from Monday afternoon/night and into our Tuesday.
All in all, we will see a little bit of a lull on our Saturday evening and into our Sunday. This will be due to just a little bit of high pressure briefly building into our area during that time period.
For those wondering about the forecast for our New Year Eve evening . . . . . Well, it looks like we will generally see some variably cloudy skies and some isolated showers at times in the late morning and into the early afternoon and should taper off and leave our area by the evening hours prior to midnight. Most of the temperatures will be in the 50s during that time period.