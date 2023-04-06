More rain and isolated thunderstorms in store for our Friday

More bits and pieces of low pressure have given our area some showers and thunderstorms over the last few days. We will continue with this weather pattern for the next few days. That will mean more chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times.
All in all we will see high pressure build into our area this weekend and into next week. This will take our chances for some rainfall out of our weather forecast for several days. We will see plenty of sunshine as the rule for our area from later portions of Saturday and all the way into the middle of the week.
We will see a little bit of low pressure in our area by Thursday of next week. This will bring back to our area some more chances for some at least scattered showers.