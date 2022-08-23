More patchy rain, isolated heavy at times in store for our Tuesday night and Wednesday

Another day with some showers and thunderstorms in scattered to patchy form across our area on our Tuesday. Some of the rainfall has been on the heavy side at times. All in all, we continue a Flood Watch for portions of our area as we go through the overnight hours and into our Wednesday. So, please be careful if you live in a flood prone area.
Basically, it still looks like the farther south you live in our area, the better the chances for some rainfall and rainfall that could be on the heavy side at times. All of this rainy weather is and will be due to some plentiful Gulf of Mexico moisture in our area. All of this moisture is being kicked up with bits and pieces of low pressure and a front that is still lingering in our area.
This front will linger in our area for the next few days. Due to the front lingering in our area, this will continue some pretty good chances for rain and isolated thunderstorms over the next few days.
We will see somewhat tapering off of the rainfall as we go into the later work week and into the upcoming weekend. This will be due to the gradual breakup of the front during this time period. Temperatures will be a bit on the cooler side due to the aforementioned chances for some rainfall.
Albeit, due to being still in Summer, anything goes with temperatures in the rare areas that will see some hours of sunshine. In other words, do not be surprised that some towns may reach the seasonable high temperatures in the lower 90s if enough sunshine is found in your area.
