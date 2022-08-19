More of the scattered showers and thunderstorms in store for our Saturday

A tropical system is trying to get its act together in the southern portion of The Gulf of Mexico. We will see in time how that may affect our weather in our area.
We are currently dealing with a former stationary front moving through our area as a bit of a warm front. This has given our area some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will continue to see the effects of this front as we go into our overnight hours and into our Saturday. This will mean more chances for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times.
A cold front in the Central United States is headed our way for later portions of our Sunday and into our Monday. This will give our area a good chance for more showers and thunderstorms at times. A few of the rain and thunderstorms may be on the briefly heavy and hefty side at times.
All of this activity over the next several days will play just a little bit with our high and low temperatures. Most of the high temperatures will be in the 80s to at times into the 90s. While, most of our overnight low temperatures will stay in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link