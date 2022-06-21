 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

More of the same will be in store for our Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Hot, Hot, Hot and Very Hot for our Wednesday

Heat advisories continue for many portions of our area on our Wednesday.

High pressure has continued to dominated our weather from over the weekend and into our Tuesday. This has given our area some lower humidity values and some still pretty hot daytime high temperatures. However, we have seen a bit in the increase in moisture and some very hot temperatures in our area on our Tuesday. We saw most of the high temperatures right around 100 to 101 degrees. We have seen the heat index topping off in the 100-to-110-degree category.

We will see most of our work week on the very hot and very humid side. We will see the aforementioned high pressure continue to dominate our weather forecast through the rest of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. Most of our high temperatures will hover in the 99-to-102-degree category for each day this week and most of our heat index values will be in the 100-to-115-degree category.

Please, be careful and drink plenty of (safe amounts) of water during these trying times. Also, check the backseat of your vehicle to make sure no children or pets are being forgotten about. One more thing, check the elderly neighbors. We are living in economic trying times and some elderly folks are trying to save money by not using air conditioning.

