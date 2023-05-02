More nice temperatures and sky conditions in store for our Wednesday

We certainly have seen a nice stretch of weather for our area since high pressure moved into our area a few days ago. We will continue to see the dominance of high pressure over the next few days. This means that we will continue to see some more of the sunshine filled skies and nice dry conditions. We will continue to see a nice warming trend too over the next few days, albeit not so much for the overnight low temperatures.
We will see some low pressure move into our area by the later portions of our Thursday and into our Friday and the upcoming weekend. This will bring back into our weather forecast some chances for some scattered showers. We will also see a chance for some isolated thunderstorms at times. At this point, still a little early to venture out and get on a limb bigtime in forecasting any chances for some strong or severe thunderstorms at times. However, do not be surprised that we could see an isolated strong or severe thunderstorm at times down the line.