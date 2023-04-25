More isolated to scattered showers in store for our area on Wednesday

After the dominance of mostly high pressure over the last several days, we will see some low pressure and associated fronts dominate our weather forecast for the next several days. This has already brought into our area some showers today. We will continue to increase the chances for some rain and even some thunderstorms over the next few days. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side by portions of our Wednesday and into our Thursday. Some of the thunderstorms may be a little on the hefty side at times, especially on our Thursday and into our Thursday evening.
We will see a bit of brief high pressure build into our area on Friday and that will somewhat clear our skies on Friday.
Another bit of low pressure will move back into our area on Saturday. This will give our area another chance for some at least scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm or two.
More high pressure builds into our area on Saturday night and into our Sunday. This will linger in our area well into our next work week.
We will see the skies clear out in most areas due to this high pressure. Temperatures will not fluctuate much over the next several days. Mostly 60s and 70s for the high temperatures and mostly 40s and 50s for most of the overnight low temperatures.