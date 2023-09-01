 Skip to main content
More isolated showers and thunderstorms in store for Saturday

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms in store for the weekend

A bit of low pressure gives us some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms

So far today we have seen plenty of folks see plenty of sunshine across a lot of our area. However, there has been a little bit of low pressure out there (as expected) that has given some folks some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. A few of these showers have been on the heavy side at times and a few of the thunderstorms have been on the hefty side at times.

We will continue to see this low pressure play with a few folks in our area through our Saturday night. We continue to be in much better shape across our area this week, than where we were last week.

The tropics continue to be pretty active and that will be the weather pattern that we will continue to see over the next few to several weeks.

We will see most of the high temperatures over the next several days stay in the 80s and 90s. While, most of our overnight low temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s.

