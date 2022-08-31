 Skip to main content
More hot temperatures in store for Thursday, however lower humidity continues too

An old cold front will sit along the Gulf Coast for the next few days. The same front that passed through our area yesterday. High pressure has moved into our area to dominate our weather forecast for the next few days. We have seen plenty of sunshine as the rule today and we will see the same weather story for our Thursday.

We saw most of the high temperatures in the upper 80s to middle 90s today and we will see the same seasonable high temperatures in store for our Thursday. We will see a great start for our Thursday with nice clear skies and temperatures down into the 60s for the overnight lows.

We will see the old cold front move its way north by later portions of Friday. This will bring back into our area some plentiful moisture once again. This will bring back into our weather forecast for this weekend and into next week, some more changes for mostly scattered showers and thunderstorms.

