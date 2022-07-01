More hot temperatures and scattered thunderstorms in store for our Saturday

Another hot and humid day has been found on our Friday. We have once again seen some scattered showers and thunderstorms as the rule across our area. Some of the rainfall has been on the briefly heavy side with a few of the thunderstorms at times. All of this was due to the heating of the day, along with some bits and pieces of low pressure moving through our area.
We have seen once again some seasonable temperatures across the area with most of the high temperatures in the upper 80s to middle 90s. We have seen the heat index values go well into the 90s with some towns into 100-degree category. We have seen once again some (to slightly above normal) seasonable temperatures across the area with most of the high temperatures in the upper 80s to middle 90s. We have seen the heat index values go well into the 90s with some towns into 100-degree category.
Most of the high temperatures will continue to stay in the upper 80s to middle 90s through our holiday weekend. Most of our overnight low temperatures will continue to stay in the lower to middle 70s with a few upper 60s at times. We will see the temperatures warm up even more as we go into the later work week and into next weekend. We could see the air temperatures get up close to the century mark (100 degrees) and heat index values could top off 105 to 115 degrees. This slight rise in temperatures will be due to seeing gradually lesser chances for some showers and thunderstorms.
From this weekend's tropically enhanced activity to basically just heating of the day variety later next week and into next weekend. Some of the thunderstorms may be a little on the heavy and hefty side at times. We will see heavy rainfall and some strong and gusty winds as the main culprits with these thunderstorms.
