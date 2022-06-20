 Skip to main content
More high heat and humidity in store for our Tuesday

High pressure has dominated our weather over the weekend and into our Monday. This has given our area some lower humidity values and some still pretty hot daytime high temperatures. Certainly, today was not an exception to this rule, as most of our high temperatures reached into the middle to upper 90s.

We will see most of our work week on the very hot and very humid side. We will see the aforementioned high pressure continue to dominate our weather forecast through the rest of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. Most of our high temperatures will hover in the 100-to-102-degree category for each day this week and most of our heat index values will be in the 100-to-115-degree category.

Please, be careful and drink plenty of (safe amounts) of water during these trying times. Also, check the backseat of your vehicle to make sure no children or pets are being forgotten about. One more thing, check the elderly neighbors. We are living in economic trying times and some elderly folks are trying to save money by not using air conditioning.

