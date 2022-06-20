More heat today but less humidity for the start of the work week

We will see the daytime high temperatures go back into the middle to upper 90's for Monday. Humidity levels remain fairly low today but start to increase for Tuesday and the rest of the week.
Above average temperatures into the triple digits are going are to be the story into our weather forecast for rest of the week. We will see our high temperatures reach to the average of around 100 to 102. We will see the heat index in the 103-to-110-degree category. It is likely additional Heat Advisories and even Excessive Heat Warnings will be issued, especially into mid-week.
We will see little if anything in the ways of chances for some rain and thunderstorms due to the dominance of high pressure.
Please, be careful and stay hydrated during these trying times. Also, check the backseat of your vehicle to make sure no children or pets are being forgotten about. One more thing, check the elderly neighbors. We are living in economic trying times and some elderly folks are trying to save money by not using air conditioning.
