More heat and humidity into the weekend

This morning we started off with some dense fog advisories. Visibility was impacted for many morning commuters. Temperatures are started in the upper 70s this morning. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms through the day but most will be dry. Partly sunny skies with temperatures rising into the afternoon reach the low 90. Heat index values will be well into the triple digits as many are under heat advisories for the afternoon.
Overnight low temperatures stay warm in the mid 70s. Chances for showers will be isolated so just keep the umbrella close by just in case. This could impact some outdoor activities, but right now the weekend is not a complete wash out and you should have some time that you can spend outside. Afternoon temperatures climb to the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be 105-115 through the weekend.