...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 AM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

More heat and humidity into the weekend

Heat Advisories today
August 11, 2023

This morning we started off with some dense fog advisories. Visibility was impacted for many morning commuters. Temperatures are started in the upper 70s this morning. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms through the day but most will be dry. Partly sunny skies with temperatures rising into the afternoon reach the low 90. Heat index values will be well into the triple digits as many are under heat advisories for the afternoon.

Overnight low temperatures stay warm in the mid 70s. Chances for showers will be isolated so just keep the umbrella close by just in case. This could impact some outdoor activities, but right now the weekend is not a complete wash out and you should have some time that you can spend outside. Afternoon temperatures climb to the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be 105-115 through the weekend.

