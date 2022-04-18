Monday's clouds are slowly breaking apart going into the afternoon

We are still seeing mostly cloudy skies for lunch time. Temperatures have remained cool because of the overcast skies.
The sun will start to come out for the later this afternoon, highs will be in the low to middle 60's for the next couple days. We will see high pressure once again build into our area. We will see the dominance of high pressure for the first few days of our upcoming work week.
Some rain chances move back in for late Wednesday and into Thursday morning but these don't seem to have any severe weather threat with them. This will not be a total washout of our day. Other than that, our next best chance of rain arrives on Sunday. By the end of the week and into the weekend expect to see warmer weather. We will be in the mid to upper 80's.
