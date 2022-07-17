 Skip to main content
Monday will consist of showers, storms and a slight cool off in temps

Showers & Storms expected overnight into Monday

Some spot, brief showers are possible for our evening but most of us will stay dry and hot. As we head overnight a cold front will start to push into our area bringing heavy showers, and strong winds. Because of this system our most North and Western counties have been put under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather. The main threat being strong winds. Make sure to stay weather aware going into tonight.

Showers and storms will be more prevalent for the entire area on Monday. The day starts in the mid 70s with high temperatures only reaching the low 90s. Monday will be our only "below normal" day we have going forward. This is due to the rain-cooled air as we will have showers and storms throughout most of the day. Unfortunately, that means heat is building in a big way once again next week with temperatures in at least the middle to upper 90s for highs.

A major heat wave on the Great Plains is making its way toward us and kicks us back into the triple digits in regard to temperature, but for now I'm keeping it in the upper 90s. Either way, heat index values could once again exceed 110 next week, so be on the lookout for multiple possible excessive heat warnings and advisories as we head into mid week. 

