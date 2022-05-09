Monday starts with some clouds but the sun will come later today

High pressure will dominate for most of the week, making things stay clear and allowing temps to continue to climb. Winds will also be staying from the Southeast for the first half of the week, we will have pretty breezy conditions today with winds 10-15mph winds. The wind allows dew points to climb as well, making conditions not only warm but also humid. Luckily, we are not as humid as typical summer time, but it will still make for hot afternoons.
Highs today will be reaching the middle to upper 80s, making it the coolest day of our work week. Highs will stay in the low 90s the rest of the week and clear conditions will last all the way to Friday. We may see a few kinks in the armor of high pressure, that could allow a mix of sun and clouds at times, but no rainfall is expected until the weekend.
This Spring Heat Wave could warm us to record or near record levels. We will peak in highs temps on Wednesday, with conditions expected to be close to the mid 90s. A low pressure system does build into the area for our weekend bringing back the possibility for rain.
