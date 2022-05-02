Monday starts with a few clouds with some afternoon showers and storms

This week will be pretty similar most days, kind of a copy and paste type of forecast. Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s and high temperatures in the middle 80s. So warm and at times muggy. We anticipate that thunderstorms will be possible most days, but the predictability of how many and how strong remains limited.
Monday comes with a marginal risk of storms for the afternoon. A couple of other days that stand out are Tuesday afternoon/evening with a slightly greater chance for thunderstorms to be heavier, and Thursday evening into Friday.
Our next best chance of a 'rain-free' day will be upcoming weekend, so right on time for any outdoor activities of Mother's Day plans you might have. Highs will also be dropping into the low 80, upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s.
