Monday morning is starting off with cloudy skies ahead of storm risk

Monday will be much cooler than the past couple days with temperatures starting out in the mid 70s and only rising into the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will still reach into the 100s for some though. The rain chances also stick with us into the start of our work week. The best chances will be towards the afternoon, but isolated showers remain possible all day. There is currently a level one out of five risk for severe weather associated with these. Gusty winds are the primary threat for this set up.
Independence Day is looking very similar to today. Temperatures will only be in the low 90s for the afternoon high. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s. Muggy air will still be in place which is no surprise for this time of year. Afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms are expected. These conditions will persist into the rest of the work week as well. High temperatures should remain in the low 90s and low temperatures should be in the low to mid 70s. Afternoon showers are possible each day with a few of those being on the hefty side at times.