Monday morning is cold and icy as you step out the door

Goodmorning and Happy Monday! Out the door you will definitely need a few extra minutes time to get your windshield defrosted and possibly some snow off of it. Temperatures for all of us or pretty much below freezing some even in the upper 20s. Those feel like temperatures though are sitting in the teens for many.
So make sure as you head out the door to go to work or for some of those kids going back to school today make sure to bundle up because the afternoon isn't going to be much warmer. Much of the first week of the new year will be cool. Monday only makes it into the low 40s with Tuesday and Wednesday in the 50s.
Thursday brings us yet another big drop in temperatures late in the day, but it should reach the mid-50s before that. At this point it seems reasonable that by Friday of next week we might have only upper 20s low 40s for highs, so we really switch the script back to a more winter-like pattern over the next week. We will see some more precipitation Wednesday and Thursday of next week, perhaps even a little bit of a wintry mix… Which, I guess we should expect in winter, even if it hasn’t been something we have experienced much this winter season.
