Mix of sun and rain for your 4th of July weekend

July started off hot, but right about average, with highs in our viewing area reaching 94 degrees on Friday, these temperatures are expected to remain constant through the weekend. Temperatures will begin to rise even further over the 4th of July as a new heatwave begins to build that may last well into the upcoming work week.
Hot weather rules the rest of the holiday weekend forecast with highs on Saturday and Sunday near 94 degrees. We can expect a 40% chance of some isolated showers or thunderstorms beginning this afternoon, but the late evening we are looking to be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. Sunday is shaping up to be very similar to today with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon, and the later evening looking dry. While the rain might dampen some of the 4th of July weekend fun, it can also cool things down a couple degrees for the next couple of days before we return into the triple digits next week.
On Monday as we celebrate the birthday of America, highs will be slightly above average at 96 degrees. Look for highs in the mid-80's by the time you head out for your firework viewing plans. Those pop-up showers and thunderstorms should be mostly out of our hair by 9pm when all the festivities get started.
As we head into the work week, humidity will be noticeable as it dominates our 7-day and is made worse with 100-degree conditions. We're likely to see heat indices as high as 107+ degrees which most likely will prompt heat advisories in our area.
