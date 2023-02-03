Milder temperatures will be found in our weather forecast for Saturday and beyond

High pressure has moved into our area to dominate our weather forecast for the weekend and into early portions of next week. Due to the high pressure, we saw sunshine filled skies and temperatures that were on the chilly side with most of the area topping off in the middle 40s to around 50 degrees.
Overnight, we will continue to see nice mostly clear skies as the rule. Low temperatures will bottom out in the 20s on our Saturday morning.
As a matter of fact, we will be reaching above normal high and low temperatures by the time we reach into Sunday and into early to middle portions of next week. Most of the high temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s across the area. We will see the overnight low temperatures warm up into the upper 40s to lower 50s.
We will see some more low pressure move back into our area as we go into the early to middle portion of next week. This will give our area a good chance for some isolated to scattered showers. Even an isolated thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out of the question.