 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Milder and calmer weather is in store for our Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
A calme and cooler Thursday is in store for our area

High pressure will move into our area gradually as we go through our Thursday. We will see plenty of sunshine as the rule in our area over the next few days.

There may be some bits and pieces of low pressure move through our area at times over the next several days, however not major changes are in the weather forecast due to this activity. Just some clouds at times with a slim chance of a shower. Another thing to mention, we might see some pretty frosty conditions over the next several mornings. So, please take the proper precautions. This good weather trend will go through early portions of next week.

By next week we will see some more changes in our weather forecast. As more frontal systems move into our area and more chances for some rain and thunderstorms will be back into our area. We will see some potential for some heavy rainfall at times down the line. We will have some potential for some heavy and hefty thunderstorms down the line once again. So, enjoy this nice respite as we will have to pay the piper once again down the line for this nice weather.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you