Mild temperatures are in store for our Friday

Some chilly overnight lows for this weekend

High pressure will continue to see its dominance in our area over the next several days. However, every now and then a cold front or two with little bits and pieces of low pressure will undercut the dominance of the high pressure. So, do not be surprised to see some patchy clouds at times in our area over the next few days. Little if anything in the ways of rainfall can be expected with these frontal passages.

We will see another frontal system in our weather forecast during middle portions of our next work week. We will see a good chance for more rain and thunderstorms back into our weather forecast during this time period. A few of the areas of rain and thunderstorms will be on the heavy and maybe hefty/severe side at times. We will need to be weather aware with the passage of this frontal system next week. Stay tuned as we will be fine tuning this weather forecast over the next several days.

