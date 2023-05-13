Mild temperatures and dry conditions for Saturday Evening

It has been quite a warm day across Northeast Mississippi today with highs in the upper 80s approaching the 90s. While most of us have remained dry throughout today, isolated showers and thunderstorms remain a possibility for the remainder of this afternoon into early evening. Temperatures continue to drop into the 70s by around 7pm and will continue to decrease steadily throughout the overnight period, reaching a low of around 68 degrees as we wake up on tomorrow morning.
While sky conditions will remain mostly clear, patchy fog is expected to form overnight, with some areas being dense at times. This will clear out as the sun starts to come up tomorrow, starting a day that will be very similar to today weather-wise. Afternoon highs are expected to approach the lower 90s with the chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon. That being said, many of us will once again remain dry for most of the day on Sunday.
Going forward into the start of the next work week, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler as a weak cold front moves through on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 60s for the next several days, and while the chance for showers and thunderstorms will decrease as the week goes on, rain will remain a possibility for everyday even heading into next weekend.