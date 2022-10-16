 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Mild day on Monday before overnight lows drop into the 30s...

  • Updated
  • 0
Mild Day Ahead for Monday before a MUCH cooler Tuesday

Most of the shower and storm activity is gone for our ahead, which is due to a cold front that will pass on to our south this evening and into the overnight period. Stray showers ahead of the front can be expected as the front makes its way through. Once cleared out, Canadian high pressure moves into our area. The Canadian high pressure will bring back into our area some clear and calm conditions as we go into next week.

As we head into Monday we will see mild temperatures. Starting off the day temps will be in the mid to upper 50s and then not increasing much from there, highs will be reaching the upper 60s. After Monday though, temperatures drop majorly...

We will see some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far move into our area as we head into the work week. We will see high temperatures and low temperatures unseasonably cool for this time of the year. We will see our high temperatures drop into the 50s and 60s, while most of our overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the 20s and 30s. A little too early for our area to see such cold temperatures. There will definitely be some frost and freeze warnings in effect for our area next week. By the way, if you are wondering what the normal high and low temperatures for this time of year should be, high temperatures should be in the mid 70s and overnight lows should be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you