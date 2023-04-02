Mild Day before Showers & Storms Move in Overnight

High pressure will continue into our Sunday keeping things clear and dry for most of the day. Temperatures start cooler in the mid 40s, but we will warm up quickly into the low to mid 70s for our afternoon high. We do have a low pressure system developing out to our west that will move showers and storms into our area into the evening and overnight. With those storms, we may see a few strikes of lightning, but overall should remain below severe limits.
With all the clouds and rain overnight, temperatures will not drop much, only into the mid to upper 50s. This rainfall is just the first of many rain chances for this week. We should be dry for the rest of our Monday once the showers clear out in the morning, but clouds will stick around. Even though there will be clouds lingering over our area, temperatures will still rise into the upper 70s, low 80s.
Tuesday will see the potential for strong storms to develop once again late in the night and into Wednesday morning. We are continuing to monitor this system for timing and impacts as it gets closer but the severe threat is looking to stay to our west. Temperatures on Tuesday will be well above average in the mid to upper 80s.
The rest of the week sees multiple chances of rainfall move through the area. On top of the rain chances, gloomy conditions will be prominent as cloud cover will be widespread all through this week. Keep the umbrella handy!