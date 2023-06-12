Mild conditions Monday with rain moving back in by Tuesday

Most places this morning are starting off dry and mild. Temperatures starting in the mid to upper 60s. We will only reach into the low 80s and the humidity will not be as high so it should be a nice afternoon. A few clouds will move across the skies, but the majority of the area should be dry through Monday.
Our next big rain chance moves in Tuesday some even late morning as another system develops and moves across the area. We could see some locally heavy rainfall, some could be severe. We will see a bit of a break with more rain to continue into Wednesday.
Afternoon high temperatures will still be in the low to mid 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday. As the week progresses, temperatures rise back to around average for this time of year in the low 90s with isolated showers possible each day. So we will return to the typical summer-like pattern by the end of the week.