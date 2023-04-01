Mild and Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead

Strong to severe storms came through Northeast Mississippi last night into the early morning hours of Saturday. Multiple tornadoes and damage reports from those will be assessed by the NWS to confirm tornadoes and then give a rating. As we head into the rest of our weekend, things look much calmer and clear.
We will see a little bit of a lull as some high pressure builds in for most of the weekend. Highs on Saturday will reach into the mid 70s, and then into the low 70s on Sunday. Rain chances do come back into the picture later Sunday evening.
By the late weekend and into most of next week. We will see more chances for some rain and thunderstorms at times due to more low pressure and some fronts in our area. Once again, we could at times see some of the thunderstorms on the heavy and hefty side with all forms of severe weather possible with these thunderstorms. Not everyone will see rain each day but there are rain chances for everyday of our next work week.