Mild Afternoon Ahead before Temps Warm Up Next Week

Temperatures declined into the middle 40s with a few spots near or slightly below 40° this morning. This prompted a few communities just south of the Tennessee state line to possibly experience a brief light frost overnight. Odds of this are greater further north into western and central Tennessee, where there were Frost Advisories or an even greater chance into Kentucky where there were Frost Warnings.
While Sunday morning will start off chilly, continuing dry conditions, low relative humidity and plenty of sunshine will allow for a quick increase in temperatures by the afternoon hours. Most of us will warm into the mid 70s.
Because of the somewhat warm afternoon conditions coupled with low humidity and the potential for a bit of a northerly breeze from time to time, there will be a increased risk when burning anything outdoors. Please be sure to follow all local burn bans and follow any local restrictions that apply to outdoor burning. This will remain important as we transition into the first half of the new week as well.
We are tracking a potential for widespread rain as we head into the middle of the upcoming week. Some projections continue to hint at the possibility for perhaps an inch of widespread rainfall Wednesday into Thursday. If this were to occur, it would be much needed rain to help ease drought conditions and lower the risk while burning outdoors. It would also be the first time that that much rain had been observed in the Tupelo area dating back to the end of August.
