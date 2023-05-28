Memorial Day forecast is on track to be pretty nice

Tonight: We will see mostly clear conditions with temperatures falling overnight rapidly into the mid-60s before midnight.
Memorial Day: We will start Memorial day off chilly with temperatures in the upper-50s for the first hour or two of daylight. A light jacket or long-sleeve shirt might be desired by those who chilly easily. The cool temperatures will quickly give way to warmer conditions by the mid-morning and heading into Monday afternoon. We expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping out in the lower to middle 80s. A rogue or isolated shower is a possibility but not likely on the holiday. Overall, it should be a great day for outdoor activities, just make sure to load up on the sunscreen as the uv index will be very high tomorrow and it won't take long to get sunburnt.
Monday evening: Skies remain mostly clear as temperatures will drop albeit not quite as rapidly as they did the previous night.
Tuesday: Dry weather continues to hang around as high pressure anchored over the great lakes region continues to be the dominant factor in the forecast for our area. Highs will climb a bit further reaching the middle 80s with a few spots briefly observing upper 80s by Tuesday afternoon. Mostly sunny conditions should persist.
By Wednesday the high pressure to our north begins losing some of its influence over our forecast and this will allow for the gradually return a little moisture and some low-end rain and thunderstorm chances to return to the forecast. (20 to 30%). Highs will be mostly in the upper-80s area wide from this point going forward through the rest of the work week. Also, conditions will be a bit more sticky/humid to conclude the week as well.
