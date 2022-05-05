 Skip to main content
McPhee-McCuin and Ole Miss agree to contract extension

  Updated
  • 0
Yolett McPhee-McCuin

Yolett McPhee-McCuin, Source: OleMissSports.com.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss and head women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin have agreed to a contract extension.

She led the Rebels to a historic 2021-22 season (23 wins, 9 losses overall) resulting in the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2007.

She’s entering her fifth season at Ole Miss.

"We have continued to state emphatically that Ole Miss is going to compete for championships, and under Coach Yo' leadership, our women's basketball team has risen to that level of competitiveness," Athletics Director Keith Carter said. "She has been relentless in elevating our program on the court, in the classroom, in the community and in every element of our student-athletes' experience. We are excited to make this commitment to Coach Yo and look forward to standing by her side as we raise banners at The SJB Pavilion soon."

Open this link to read Ole Miss' full announcement.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

