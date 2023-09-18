 Skip to main content
Matt's Monday Evening Forecast - Another great looking day in store for our Tuesday

Nice overnight low temperatures in store for our Tuesday morning

High pressure continues to dominate our weather forecast this week

High pressure moved into our area over the weekend. This high pressure area has brought into our area dry and seasonable temperatures throughout the weekend and into our Monday.

This will continue to be the weather trend across our area for most of the upcoming work week. As high pressure will continue to dominate our weather forecast across our area.

We will see some low pressure move back into our area over the weekend and this will give us some chances for some showers and isolated thunderstorms at times.

Nigel keeps churning away well to the east of The United States and it is not expected to have any weather effects for the United States.

