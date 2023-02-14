Low pressure gives us chances for some showers and thunderstorms

We do have some wind advisories in effect for portions of our area.
High pressure that dominated our weather forecast for the last few days, now has been replaced by low pressure. This is going to give our area some good chances for some showers and thunderstorms in scattered fashion for the evening and overnight hours and into our Wednesday morning. We are not expecting much in the way of stronger thunderstorms with this passage.
Another, yet stronger frontal system will move into our area on Wednesday evening and into our Thursday. This will give our area some more good chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times. We will see some heavy and hefty thunderstorms at times with this system. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this frontal passage.
More high pressure moves back into our weather forecast area by Friday and we will see much drier and colder weather move back into our area by that time period.