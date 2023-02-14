 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,the
Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Low pressure gives us chances for some showers and thunderstorms

Some stronger thunderstorms at times

Some frontal systems will give us some showers and thunderstorms over the next few days

We do have some wind advisories in effect for portions of our area.

High pressure that dominated our weather forecast for the last few days, now has been replaced by low pressure. This is going to give our area some good chances for some showers and thunderstorms in scattered fashion for the evening and overnight hours and into our Wednesday morning. We are not expecting much in the way of stronger thunderstorms with this passage.

Another, yet stronger frontal system will move into our area on Wednesday evening and into our Thursday. This will give our area some more good chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times. We will see some heavy and hefty thunderstorms at times with this system. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this frontal passage.

More high pressure moves back into our weather forecast area by Friday and we will see much drier and colder weather move back into our area by that time period.

