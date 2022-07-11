Lots of sunshine for the start to the work week but we are warming up this afternoon

Moving into the start of our work week, our sunshine enthusiasts will have a lot to look forward to on Monday as the clouds clear out leaving behind a beautiful, blue sky. That sunshine though will make the heat does return. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s, flirting with the triple digit mark.
Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values into the 100s. Tuesday afternoon could bring a few showers or thunderstorms for the afternoon but mostly sunny and dry.
A front will be pressing through our area by Wednesday, giving us our next best chance for a good amount of rainfall and a slight break from the heat. This rain lingers into Thursday.
For next weekend, highs will be back in the mid 90s. Rain chances are low, for now, as we are monitoring the potential for some tropical moisture to develop along the gulf coast. If this wave becomes organized and develops, then rain chances will be increased for next week. Keep checking the weather blog and watching the forecast for the latest updates.
