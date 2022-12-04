Light to Moderate Rain expected for the back half of our Sunday

As we start off our Sunday, expect a much cooler day because of a cold front that passed through yesterday. Temperatures will start in the mid-30s for Sunday morning reaching the upper 40s, low 50s by afternoon. Isolated showers begin to creep in for our afternoon and will become heavier into Sunday evening.
We are in for a rainy week ahead. Monday starts in the low to mid-40s with high temperatures reaching the low 60s. Showers and even a possible thunderstorm are likely much of the day for the northern half of the area in particular. Peak rain coverage reaches 70%.
Showers & storms stick around for the overnight hours and into Tuesday. Tuesday starts around 60° with high temperatures reaching the low 70s by afternoon. During the day rainfall becomes lighter and on and off throughout the afternoon.
Next Wednesday temperatures will be fairly mild to begin in the upper 50s and lower 60s with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s by afternoon. Rainfall should be more limited on Wednesday but still is likely.
We keep at least limited rainfall chances again for next Thursday and Friday with temperatures beginning in the mid-50 to upper 50s on both days and high temperatures reaching the upper 60s, low 70s by the afternoon. From the rainfall this week we are expected to see anywhere from 1-4 inches of rain. While this can lead to a gloomy week, it is certainly welcomed to help our current drought, with the heaviest rainfall corresponding with the strongest drought in our area.