Light & Spotty Showers and Warmer Conditions will stick around for Monday

Mild temperatures will persist overnight, with lows only dropping into the low 60s. Warm and humid conditions will continue for our Monday with highs warmer than this weekend, reaching the low 80s.
As for after Monday, warmer weather will stick with us for the early half of our work week. By mid week highs will fall into the mid 70s and decrease as we head into the weekend. Mostly sunny and clear conditions will be the story all week long.
If you are ready for sweater weather, get excited because a cold front is set to arrive Friday which will bring in chilly Canadian air. This system will not be bringing any precipitation along with it, however it will be bringing those colder temperatures, dropping our highs to the mid-50s for Saturday and the rest of the upcoming weekend.