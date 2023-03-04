Less windy and more sunny for Saturday

Substantially less windy weather takes hold for Saturday as high pressure begins to clear us out. This will ensure that our weekend remains dry with warmer temperatures settling in by Sunday.
Saturday starts off with a bit of cloud cover gradually clearing. There remain some questions as to how long the cloud cover could linger, and that is the linchpin on how warm you become: the sooner you see the sunshine, the more likely you are to see the 70s. In general, we expect high temperatures to be in the middle of the upper 60s with fairly light winds.
Sunday starts off in the mid-40s with mostly clear skies overnight allowing temperatures to drop cooler than Saturday. By midday, Sunday temperatures will make it to the upper 60s peaking in the low to maybe mid-70s. This place is Sunday about 10° above what we typically expect for this time of year with a few passing clouds.
Monday starts off around 50° with high temperatures approaching the 80° point by afternoon. I think most of us will probably be in the upper 70s for highs, but if we can see a little bit more sunshine that will help things out. I’m putting a 20% rain chance in for Monday but I’m not terribly confident that most of us will see it. Honestly, it wouldn’t be shocking if it all stayed in central Mississippi but if a few showers make it up to the Golden Triangle, that remains possible.
Tuesday starts in the upper 50s with high temperatures reaching the lower to mid-70s. I’m again keeping our rain coverage somewhat limited at 20%, but projections are a little split on this. A few have higher amounts. Expect some changes to Tuesday’s forecast as confidence increases.
Temperatures drop a little bit by next Wednesday with highs expected to only be in the low 60s. This is where our forecast projections start the diverge. The timing of a light week storm system is key to the timing of heavy rainfall, and eventually thunderstorms. I might be over, playing my hand, To say, thunderstorms at this point here, But I’m leaning toward the European forecast projection, which times out a fairly potent storm system late next week. How strong will storms be? It’s a little too early to nail down, but considering how active the pattern has been in 2023, I’d expect some heavier storms somewhere in the region.