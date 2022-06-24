Just a little bit hotter and more humid for our Saturday

Another day today across our area as what we saw on our Thursday . . . . . All in all, still on the very hot side, however not as hot as it was earlier this week. We have seen the last few days give us temperatures just a little shy of 100 to right around 100 for the high temperatures. We have seen the heat index reach well into the 90s to right around 106 to 107.
We will see a little bit hotter temperatures in store for our Saturday and Sunday and we will see the heat index top off just a little bit higher. This should give some portions of our area some heat advisories at times. We will see the air temperature right around 98 to 103 and the heat index top off in the 100 to 112 area.
We will see some hope for somewhat cooler air to move back into our area by later in the weekend and into early portions of next week. This will be due to a cold front moving through our area, along with the chances for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. A few of these isolated to scattered thunderstorms may be on the heavy to hefty side at times. We will see the main culprit in the form of some strong and gusty winds at times. A little bit of hail cannot be ruled out of the question with a few of these thunderstorms. On Monday we will see most of the high temperatures in the seasonable category of upper 80s to lower 90s. We will see most of our daytime high temperatures and overnight low temperatures gradually (along with the heat index) rise as we go into the middle to later portions of next week.