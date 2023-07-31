July is ending on a sunny note before rain tomorrow

Temperatures are in the upper 80s and quickly approaching the 90s at noon here on the last day of the month. July is ending on a bright note with mostly sunny skies in the forecast for the rest of this day. Our afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 90s which is normal for this time of year. While the air is still humid, it is not as sticky as it was this past weekend, keeping the heat index value below heat index criteria for this afternoon and the next couple of days. That will not be the case towards the end of the week though.
For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and temperatures cooling into the lower 70s as we head out the door on the first day of August. While Tuesday is expected to start off with mostly dry conditions, showers will move across the area throughout the day. Rain chances remain a part of the forecast for the rest of the week along with increasing temperatures. We are expected to be back into the upper 90s by the end of this week. Coupled with the increasing humidity, this means we will likely see excessive heat advisories/ warnings return before the weekend.