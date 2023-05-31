Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms linger for Thursday

A little bit of low pressure has moved into our area on our Wednesday. This has brought into our area a little bit of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Even a few of the isolated areas of rainfall have been on the heavy side and a few of the isolated thunderstorms have been on the hefty side at times.
We will continue to see some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in our weather forecast throughout the rest of the week, weekend (a little more sparse, however still a few showers around) and into next week. We will see every now and then some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side at times. We will see every now and then some of the showers on the heavy side at times. All of this once again will be due to some bits and pieces of low pressure that will move through our area at times.
Most of the high temperatures will be in the seasonable category of mostly well into the 80s to lower 90s. While, most of the overnight low temperatures for most of the week will be in the 60s.