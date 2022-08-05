Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in store for our Saturday and Sunday

Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms were found in our area on this Friday. We did see most of the area warm up well into the 90s for highs this afternoon and most of the area heat index values were well into the 90s to lower 100s. Just a little bit shy of the heat advisory levels.
We will see some more isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms possible for our weekend. We will see most of the high temperatures reach into the middle 90s to around 100 degrees. We will see most of the heat index values reach into the lower 100s across the area.
We will see most of next week with a little better chance for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will be due to the approaching cold front trying to move into our area. Most of the front will fizzle to the north of our area, however still enough of a kick to give our area just a slight bit better chance for some showers and thunderstorms. There is also a chance we will see somewhat cooler temperatures move into our area, however no great leaps or bounds to be found in the ways of cooler conditions.
